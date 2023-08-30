Weather Blog | Smoky skies could make for a nice sunset this evening in Kansas City region

Temperatures felt great as you stepped out the door the morning, but did you notice a little bit of haze in the sky?

There are a lot of wildfires burning in Canada, over British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwest Territories.

*As a side note, if you're thinking there has been a lot of wild fires in Canada this year, you're correct, as more than 15-million hectares have burned, which appear to be the largest since at least 1980.

The same winds that are bringing the comfortable morning, also bring us that smoke from about 1,600 miles away.

As an area of high pressure slides into the Great Lakes, the thickest smoke is forecast to stay west of Kansas City.

As the sunsets in the west this evening around 7:50 p.m., we may be in for a hazy, orange sky.

I'm not seeing any any air quality problems in Kansas City or near Wichita where the smoke is thickest.

Previously when we had smoke lingering overhead for a few days ground level ozone was encouraged to form but I think this episode of smoke will be short enough and that won't be a problem.

If you have any smoky sunset pictures this evening or ever you can send them to me @WesWeather on social media or email pics@kshb.com

