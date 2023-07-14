KSHB 41 Weather blog | Severe storms likely this afternoon, evening in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Happy Friday Bloggers!

The chance for us to deal with severe weather increases this afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) upgraded our severe storm risk from Slight (2-yellow) to Enhanced (3-orange). That means on a scale from 1-Lowest to 5-Highest confidence is growing for severe storms in Kansas City and our surrounding viewing area.

KSHB 41 Weather Chances improving for severe storms

With Wednesday’s storms we had to wait and see where they ignited before we could track them. For today's event the cluster of severe thunderstorms will be ongoing in Nebraska before arriving in our neighborhoods. This greatly enhances our ability to track where they are and what they are producing, predict future movement and tell you what to expect from the storms when they reach your neighborhood.

Once a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is issued you need to prepare for winds racing at 60-70mph with isolated storms generating even faster winds nearing 75mph. Hail is possible, but with these being mature storms the damaging winds are most likely what you need to prepare for.

KSHB 41 Weather Chance for damaging winds

First warnings for viewing begin around 4pm with the final warning lasting through 10pm.

KSHB 41 Weather Future Radar - Storms at 4PM

KSHB 41 Weather Team Future Radar - 6MP

Today being Friday my biggest concern is the amount of us outside activities that leave us vulnerable. Make sure you have a safety plan ready to execute when the storms get close.

Cassie Wilson Lindsey Anderson and I will be covering these storms on TV and social media. Please join us for the information you need to stay safe. Cassie will produce a weather blog with the latest data early this afternoon.

—