A strong front brings an icy mix and snow to the area Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Be aware of rapidly changing weather conditions early Thursday. The combination of very cold air and wet roads will make travel treacherous for both the morning and evening commute.

Our temperatures will drop 20 degrees in a matter of hours, resulting in a flash freeze on the roads and transitioning the morning rain to afternoon snow.

First, heavy rain is likely between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. as our temperatures are well above freezing. A tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain is possible.

The rain changes to a freezing rain-sleet mix between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., which will cause very slick road conditions through early afternoon. Temperatures will drop to the lower 30s.

Snow showers and flurries are most likely after 11 a.m. as temperatures drop to the 20s. Little snow accumulation is expected, however, with the heaviest amounts located across far northwest Missouri.

The cold temperatures will stick around all day and may lead to a slick afternoon commute.

Plan to give yourself extra time and be safe!

---