Winter weather arrives to Kansas City area on New Years

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 5:56 | Winter weather arrived to the Kansas City area early Saturday morning.

A mixture of freezing rain, sleet and snow began to fall on the area.

1 to 5 inches of snow are projected, with higher amounts in the north.

A wind chill advisory was issued in the Kansas City area at 3:44 a.m. Wind chills could be as low as 15 degrees below zero.

Below freezing road temperatures has caused ice to form on some roadways.

ROAD TEMPERATURES: Up north we are seeing road temps in the 20's which is where we are seeing SNOW.

The Downtown area seeing below freezing temps as well, which is where we are seeing the most ICE form on our roadways!@DaishaJonesKSHB @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/yCw6f8dvE6 — 41 Traffic Now (@41TrafficNow) January 1, 2022

As weather conditions began, several crashes took place. Among the early morning collisions were crashes at Interstate 435 southbound at Leavenworth road, Interstate 435 northbound past Front street and Interstate 635 southbound at Interstate 35.