Women in the UK can now have gay sex convictions pardoned

Women in the United Kingdom are now eligible to have convictions for gay sex thrown out.

The government said the move is an attempt to address the "wrongs of the past."

Up until this month, only men were eligible to be pardoned for gay sex offenses that are no longer on the books.

"Convictions will be deleted from official records and individuals will not be required to disclose them during court proceedings or when applying for jobs," the U.K. Home Office said in a statement.

In addition to civilian crimes, the government said it wants to make it up to veterans who were unfairly persecuted for their sexuality.

SEE MORE: What is Pride Month and why do we celebrate in June?

Offenses related to homosexuality while in the U.K. military will be wiped out under the new rule. The military lifted its ban on gay individuals serving in 2000.

"The treatment of LGBT Armed Forces personnel and veterans prior to 2000 was wholly unacceptable, and today’s announcement is a clear demonstration of progress in righting these wrongs," said Johnny Mercer, minister for Veterans’ Affairs.

The pardons will not be automatic. People will have to fill out an application form that's been available to men since 2012.

The government will notify the individual when their application is granted.

"People should never be criminalized simply for who they are and who they love," said Rob Cookson, the deputy chief executive of the LGBT Foundation.

The U.K. decriminalized homosexuality in 1967.

SEE MORE: UN organization calls for decriminalization of same-sex relationships

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com