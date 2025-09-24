At United Nations, Zelenskyy warns of global arms race

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told world leaders on Wednesday that the world is in the most destructive arms race in history.

Speaking at the U.N. General Assembly, Zelenskyy warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin seeks to expand his war beyond Ukraine into Europe.

Zelenskyy added that drones are transforming warfare, especially when combined with artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies. Because of their low cost, he warned that nonstate actors and terrorists could adopt battlefield innovations that first emerged in Ukraine — posing what he called a grave threat to the planet.

"We must use everything we have, together, to force the aggressor to stop. And only then do we have a real chance that this arms race will not end in catastrophe." Zelenskyy said

The Ukrainian leader also urged NATO to integrate its air defense systems with Ukraine’s, which would allow the alliance to help secure Ukraine’s eastern border. However, it remains unclear whether NATO would take such a step, given the risk of a strong response from Russia.

Zelenskyy, meanwhile, emphasized what he described as the growing threat from Russia’s “hybrid war,” including cyberattacks and other forms of pressure testing Europe’s defenses. He pointed to recent Russian incursions into NATO airspace as examples of the danger.

Zelenskyy met with President Donald Trump on Tuesday. After the meeting, President Trump offered a sharp rebuke of Russia.

"I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form," he said.

President Trump said he came to that conclusion after "getting to know and fully understand" the military and economic situation in Ukraine and Russia.