Biden and other world leaders gather in Normandy for 80th anniversary of D-Day invasion

As the sun rose over the beaches of Normandy, France, world leaders gathered Thursday to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day invasion.

President Joe Biden is set to deliver remarks at the site where 73,000 U.S. forces landed on June 6, 1944, to begin the liberation of Europe from Nazi occupation and change the course of World War II. President Biden is expected to honor the sacrifice of service members in a values-focused trip, and meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as war has once again grasped European soil decades after the end of World War II.

US History Last WWII vets converge on Normandy, remembering D-Day and fallen friends Dan Grossman

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said President Biden will draw a line from the Cold War and establishment of NATO to the present day, when Europe deals with war and the alliance has rallied together.

“He’ll talk about the men who scaled those cliffs and how they put the country ahead of themselves, and he’ll talk about the dangers of isolationism and how if we back dictators, fail to stand up to them, they keep going and ultimately America and the world pays a greater price,” Sullivan said.

While the trip marks a departure from the campaign trail for President Biden, it marks the start of significant international engagement that will include attending the G7 summit in Italy next week.