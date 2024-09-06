Famous Ukrainian fighter pilot takes out bridges in Russia's Kursk region

A Ukrainian ace fighter pilot is at the center of the action once again, destroying bridge crossings in Russia's Kursk region. The goal is to block Russian forces from driving west and assaulting Ukrainian infantry units.

Ukraine mounted the daring incursion into Russian territory in early August, marking humiliation in the war for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Ukrainian fighter pilot, whose call sign is Karaya, used an American-provided munition system that is engineered to work with Ukraine's Soviet-era MiGs to complete his mission.

In April 2023, Karaya spoke with Scripps News about the risk of flying in areas protected by Russian air defenses.

"Entering the air defense zone means there's a high chance of being destroyed," he said. "We do work in the areas covered by the anti-aircraft defenses at extremely low altitudes. Flying at the lowest safe height above the terrain, we're able to get close to the front line."

Karaya became legendary in 2022 after shooting down five Russian drones that threatened a Ukrainian city before ejecting from his debris-damaged aircraft. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented him with the prestigious Hero of Ukraine award.

Scripps News reached out to Ukraine's air force to ask whether Karaya's mission in Kursk required him to fly into Russian airspace, but officials declined to comment on the operational details.