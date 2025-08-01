Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsWorld News

Actions

Witkoff, Huckabee visit distribution site in Gaza as humanitarian crisis worsens

More than 100 humanitarian organizations have warned that Gaza's population is on the brink of starvation.
witkoff.jpeg
Ambassador Mike Huckabee
Special envoy Steve Witkoff and Ambassador Mike Huckabee in Gaza.
witkoff.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump’s special envoy and Mike Huckabee, the U.S. ambassador to Israel, visited Gaza on Friday as concerns rise about the hunger crisis in the region.

Huckabee posted pictures of the visit on X, saying the pair visited a food distribution site, as well as spoke with people on the ground about the situation.

After their visit, Huckabee and Witkoff will be briefing President Donald Trump to approve a plan to surge food and aid to the region.

RELATED STORY | Airdrops deliver food to Gaza, but aid groups say it isn’t enough

More than 100 humanitarian organizations have warned that Gaza's population is on the brink of starvation.

In response to mounting international pressure and images of emaciated children, Israel recently announced a temporary daily pause in military operations to allow aid trucks to enter Gaza. The “tactical pause,” as officials described it, lasts 10 hours each day in three densely populated areas.

Israel has been at war with Hamas since the terrorist organization launched a deadly surprise attack on Oct. 7, 2023. The ongoing conflict has worsened the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with Israel restricting the number of aid trucks entering the territory, citing concerns that Hamas is diverting food and supplies meant for civilians.

The Trump administration has been working to ease the crisis, but ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas collapsed last week. U.S. officials blamed Hamas for failing to engage in negotiations in good faith.

RELATED STORY | Canada will recognize a Palestinian state in September in latest push against Israel's Gaza policies

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_Lets Talk.jpg

Let's Talk: Share your story with us