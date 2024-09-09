Kate, princess of Wales, says she has completed chemotherapy

Kate, the princess of Wales, says she has completed chemotherapy treatment about six months after revealing her diagnosis.

She called the cancer journey "complex, scary and unpredictable," but added that it has given her a new perspective on life.

"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted," the princess said in a statement.

Noting that her path to healing and full recovery is not over, Kate said her focus is "to stay cancer free."

Kate has kept a low profile while managing her illness, making few public appearances. In June, she attended the King's Birthday Parade. She was also present for the men's Wimbledon final in June.

The 42-year-old said she now plans to undertake "a few more public engagements in the coming months."

Doctors reportedly detected Kate's cancer after she underwent abdominal surgery in January. After she stayed out of the public eye for a couple of months, the public grew concerned about her health.

In March, she revealed she was being treated for an unspecified type of cancer, noting her silence was due to the shock of the diagnosis, as well as needing time to process the situation with her family.