Trump warns Iranian capital of Tehran should 'immediately evacuate' in social media post

In a social media post on Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump warned that Iran's capital Tehran should be evacuated "immediately."

The president's comments punctuate a message in which he warned that Iran could not be permitted to pursue its development of nuclear weapons.

"Iran should have signed the “deal” I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!" President Trump wrote.

He did not provide further details or explanation for the warning.

The White House has so far not given specific comment on the president's Truth Social post. Asked about U.S. involvement in the Israeli-Iran conflict, White House officials have declined to comment beyond the president's public statements.

Tehran has a population of more than nine million people.

Israel issued a similar warning to Tehran on Monday, an hour before it struck a television studio while a live newscast was underway.

That evacuation warning was meant to reach as many as 330,000 people in a central part of the city. The region includes Iranian state TV, police headquarters and hospitals.

The warning comes as Israel and Iran escalate their conflict, which has now gone on for four days.

Israel has claimed "full aerial superiority over Tehran’s skies," according to state officials. It has struck missile launchers, military planes and energy infrastructure. Iran has launched hundreds of missiles into Israel and promised more retaliation.

At least 224 people have died in Iran since Friday, according to the country's health ministry. Israeli officials say 24 people have died and another 500 have been injured in that country.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Scripps News for continued updates.