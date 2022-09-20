This Zulay milk frother gives your lattes a major upgrade for just $15

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

To enjoy coffee shop-quality beverages at home, you need a milk frother. Frothing milk provides a dense, fluffy foam and an airy, creamy mouthfeel to your coffee. And with the Zulay milk frother, you can froth milk at home easily and affordably with a vibrant flair.

The Zulay milk frother comes in a rainbow of colors and patterns, such as Crystal Quartz, Deep Sea and Fire Red. It regularly costs between $19.99 and $24.99 for different colors, but some models are on sale. For example, you can get it in Midnight Black for $14.97, which is 32% off the list price. An additional 5% coupon on this color brings the price down further to $14. 22 before tax.

This handheld frother whips up creamy milk in seconds. It froths up any milk you prefer, including half and half, creamer, soy, almond, cashew, hazelnut or whole milk. You can also use it to whisk matcha, mix protein shakes and more.

It’s designed to stand up to regular use. The Zulay milk frother won’t rust and has a lifetime guarantee against breakage.

You can clean this item by placing it under hot running water and turning it on. It’s easy to store on the counter near your coffee maker, or you can tuck it inside a drawer.

The Zulay milk frother has more than 57,800 five-star reviews. Overall, it has a 4.6-star rating from over 73,400 users. Customers appreciate that it’s simple to use and cleans up with minimal effort.

“Love this frother, the stand is a bonus.” wrote reviewer Lisa Hager, who shared a photo, “Easy to use and easy to clean. I use it to froth coconut creamer.”

Several customers say they appreciate the Zulay milk frother’s compact size. They also report that the batteries can last a long time.

“Before I bought this frother, I had a very expensive high-end machine,” wrote a reviewer named Eve. “Huge footprint, pain to clean and it died within one year. So I was skeptical about this little gadget, because my daughter has something similar from a different company (a weak little battery eater). But after reading all the glowing reviews for Zulay Kitchen’s frother, I decided it was worth a try. My verdict: it’s a simply terrific little tool! 15 seconds is all it takes to whip up some oat milk for chai or coffee, then a quick rinse and DONE. So easy and it instantly elevates the beverage to something special. Plus, I’ve been using it twice daily for almost 3 months on the first battery and it’s still going strong. Bravo!”

Of course, they love the color choices, as well. The item comes in more than 40 colors, including ombre versions, metallic versions, and ones with copper or rose gold accents.

“It’s easy to clean, doesn’t take too much space,” wrote customer farformosa, who posted a picture. “I also love the fact that it has so many different colors to choose from. I pick the color which is matching my coffee mug!”

The frother has a stainless steel stand and comes with free printable guides. Two AA batteries are required to use the handheld frother, but they are not included.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.