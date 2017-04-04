BBQ Battle: Jason Sudeikis brings Joe's Kansas City to ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - There was a barbecue battle on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”
While Jason Sudeikis was on the show to talk about his new movie, “Colossal,” Colbert brought up how they were both from areas where barbecue is king. Sudeikis is of course from Kansas City, and Colbert is from South Carolina.
To show off KC barbecue, Sudeikis brought burnt ends from Joe’s Kansas City. Colbert brought pork from Rodney Scott’s BBQ.
They each tried the other’s barbecue. By Colbert’s reaction he was a fan of the burnt ends.