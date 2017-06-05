Folly Theater announces new jazz series lineup

Fair
HI: 83°
LO: 57°
The Folly Theater is helping celebrate the rich music history of Kansas City with its 35th Annual Folly Jazz Series.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Folly Theater is helping celebrate the rich music history of Kansas City with its 35th Annual Folly Jazz Series.
Here are the performances:
Here are the performances:
Lee Ritenour, October 28, 2017Spanish Harlem Orchestra, December 9, 2017Marcus Roberts Trio, January 19, 2018Cyrill Aimee, February 17, 2018Hot Sardines, March 9, 2018SFJAZZ, April 27, 2018
Lee Ritenour, October 28, 2017
Spanish Harlem Orchestra, December 9, 2017
Marcus Roberts Trio, January 19, 2018
Cyrill Aimee, February 17, 2018
Hot Sardines, March 9, 2018
SFJAZZ, April 27, 2018
For ticket information click here.