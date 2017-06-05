Folly Theater announces new jazz series lineup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Folly Theater is helping celebrate the rich music history of Kansas City with its 35th Annual Folly Jazz Series.

Here are the performances:

Lee Ritenour, October 28, 2017 Spanish Harlem Orchestra, December 9, 2017 Marcus Roberts Trio, January 19, 2018 Cyrill Aimee, February 17, 2018 Hot Sardines, March 9, 2018 SFJAZZ, April 27, 2018

For ticket information click here.