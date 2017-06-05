Folly Theater announces new jazz series lineup

Sean Cunniff
1:23 PM, Jun 2, 2017
12:21 PM, Jun 5, 2017

The Folly Theater is helping celebrate the rich music history of Kansas City with its 35th Annual Folly Jazz Series.

KSHB
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Folly Theater is helping celebrate the rich music history of Kansas City with its 35th Annual Folly Jazz Series.

Here are the performances:

Lee Ritenour, October 28, 2017

Spanish Harlem Orchestra, December 9, 2017

Marcus Roberts Trio, January 19, 2018

Cyrill Aimee, February 17, 2018

Hot Sardines, March 9, 2018

SFJAZZ, April 27, 2018

For ticket information click here.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top