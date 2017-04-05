RECIPE: Royal Balls from Coach's Bar and Grill
Cathy Pickens, general manager of Coach’s Bar and Grill talks about the story behind their Royal Balls dish.
Royal Balls
- 4 Tusset potatoes, baked
- 4 Slices bacon cooked and crumbled
- 2 TBL melted butter
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 1/3 cup sour cream
- 2 TBL chopped green onion
- 1 tsp salt
- ½ tsp fresh ground pepper
- 2 cups panko bread crumbs
- Vegetable oil for frying
- Ranch dressing
- Combine first 8 ingredients.
- Divide into eight-twelve portions, forming them into balls.
- Roll each one in the bread crumbs until coated.
- Pan fry or deep fry until golden brown.
- Serve with ranch dressing. We make Hidden Valley
- Blue food color may be added to ranch for full effect.
Makes 8-12 portions