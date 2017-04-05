RECIPE: Royal Balls from Coach's Bar and Grill

2:23 PM, Apr 5, 2017

Cathy Pickens, general manager of Coach’s Bar and Grill talks about the story behind their Royal Balls dish.

Royal Balls

  • 4 Tusset potatoes, baked
  • 4 Slices bacon cooked and crumbled
  • 2 TBL melted butter
  • 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
  • 1/3 cup sour cream
  • 2 TBL chopped green onion
  • 1 tsp salt
  • ½ tsp fresh ground pepper
  • 2 cups panko bread crumbs
  • Vegetable oil for frying
  • Ranch dressing
  1. Combine first 8 ingredients.
  2. Divide into eight-twelve portions, forming them into balls.
  3. Roll each one in the bread crumbs until coated.
  4. Pan fry or deep fry until golden brown.
  5. Serve with ranch dressing. We make Hidden Valley
  6. Blue food color may be added to ranch for full effect.


Makes 8-12 portions

