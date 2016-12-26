WATCH: The dos and don'ts for making holiday returns

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - Saint Nicholas already made his stop at your house and millions of Americans are either delighted by their gifts or are lining up at customer service counters across the country to make a return.

Kohl's at 115th and Metcalf saw lines of four or five people at a time, while clerks were busy directing people to the return center.



One woman, Kathy Petermann, was returning gifts from her husband and son.

"It's usually busy. I'm surprised there are not more people out here. It's good for me so I can get it done faster," said Petermann, who was looking for exchanges in color and size.

One reason Kohl's may have not seen longer lines is its liberal return policy. Kohl's manager calls it a "yes" policy.

If you don't have a receipt, Kohl's will still give you credit for what it was priced in the past four weeks. Electronics do have a 30-day return policy, but if you bought it over the holidays, that's extended until the end of January.

At Best Buy most of the time the return period is 15 days. But for purchases made October 30 through the end of the year, the return date is extended to January 15. Elite level members have even longer, 30 to 45 days depending on your status.

On Amazon returns are possible, but you will need help from whoever bought the gift. They will go online to the return center, choose the item and explain why it's going back. They can select for a refund or replacement and how to send the item back.

Important things to remember for most returns:

Receipt

ID card

Original box

Credit or debit card (if you bought the gift)

