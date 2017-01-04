Armour Blvd. honors man who helped Kansas City grow into the city it is today

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Simeon B. Armour came to Kansas City to start the Armour and Company meat packing plant on the Kansas side but he ended up becoming a pillar of the community.

The meat packing plant employed thousands, as well as stimulated the local economy. He was also involved in growing the Kansas City Stockyards, which helped local farmers get better prices for livestock.

Later in this life, he was one of the first to sit on the Board of Parks Recreation Commissioners, where he led the cities beautification efforts.

Armour Blvd. is named in his honor and many buildings on the street are now listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

