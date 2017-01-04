Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard named after current congressman, former KC mayor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Emanuel Cleaver Boulevard is one of Kansas City’s longest streets.

It runs from 31st Street to J.C. Nichols Parkway, spanning nearly six miles of roadway.

But how did Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard get its name?

In 1999, Brush Creek Boulevard was renamed after former mayor and current congressman, Emanuel Cleaver II.

Cleaver was first elected to public office in 1979 as a City Councilman in Kansas City.

He remained on the Council for 12 years before running for mayor in 1991.

Cleaver was then elected as Kansas City’s first African American mayor. He served until 1999. After leaving office, he served briefly in the Bill Clinton Administration.

In 2005, Cleaver won the congressional seat for the Fifth District of Missouri, which includes Kansas City.

Currently serving in the U.S. House of Representatives, Cleaver remains a powerful political figure for the Show Me State.

To honor his achievements, KC designated one of its major thoroughfares as ‘Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard.’

