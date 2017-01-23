TASTE & SEE KC: History of Truman Road

Ben Lawson
5:36 PM, Jan 23, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Truman Road is named for one of the most famous Missourians of all time -- President Harry S. Truman.

The road was renamed for Truman in 1949. It starts in Kansas City and runs to the eastern edge of Jackson County. 

It goes straight through Truman's hometown of Independence, Missouri. Truman grew up in Independence and his family had a farm in nearby Grandview. After his presidency, he returned to Independence and lived not far from the road named after him. 

