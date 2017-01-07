KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Linwood Boulevard was named in 1893 when George E. Kessler laid out the parks and boulevard system.

It was the beginning of a nationwide ideal known as the City Beautiful Movement and continues to serve as a model for city planning.

The street extends 3.5 miles from Hardesty Avenue to Broadway.

It’s one of the oldest and longest east-to-west boulevards in the parks and boulevard system.

Dona Boley, an advocate for the historical Kansas City parks and boulevard system, said Linwood Boulevard is also an important link between the west and east residential sides of the city.

