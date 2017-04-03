‘No tax increase' bond could bring $38 million to Independence schools after April 4 vote

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Voters will decide on a ‘no tax increase’ bond proposal for the Independence School District on Tuesday’s Special Election ballot.

The proposal would build a new elementary school and provide facility upgrades to all three high schools in the district.

“We’ve had classrooms in space that was not designed for classrooms,” said Independence superintendent Dr. Dale Herl.

Herl states the bonds are needed as a result of overcrowding in the district that’s forced the schools to turn mobile home trailers into 14 classrooms.

“You lose so much instructional time whenever you have to have kids go inside [school] for music or go inside for P.E. and art. Not all trailers are equipped with restrooms,” said Herl.

Herl points to a voter-decided annexation of some Kansas City public schools in late 2007 as part of the overcrowding. The move added 2,400 students to the district. Since then, an additional 1,400 students now pushes the ISD student population to nearly 14,500 students.

Here’s what the bonds would fund:

A new elementary school at 31st and Hardy Avenue that would hold 450-500 students

Truman High School improvements New entry and exterior upgrades Four additional classrooms Expanded and remodeled lunchroom Added PT and athletic training classroom space Remodeled science classrooms

Van Horn High School improvements New space for a Culinary Pathway program A new gymnasium Added PT and athletic training classroom space Wood shop and metals classroom Remodeled science classrooms

William Chrisman High School improvements Four additional classrooms A weight room Remodeled science classroom PT and athletic training classroom space



Dr. Herl says the improvements come without a cost to taxpayers because of a refinancing plan to lower interest rates for $135 million in previous bonds over the last six years.

