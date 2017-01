KANSAS CITY, Mo. - In the bitter cold, frostbite can set in in just minutes. Some people have to work in the below zero wind chills.

Danny Becker works at a Kansas City hotel, spending the majority of his day outside welcoming guests.

“It can take a toll on you for a little bit,” Becker said. "It makes it difficult, especially with these conditions, with guests’ cars. Especially coming around the corner you never know what's going to happen."

It’s a very different story inside Arthur Bryant’s kitchen.

The cold temperatures have cooks there feeling refreshed.

“During summertime, around the pit, it may be 110, 115 degrees,” said General Manager Willis Simpson. “Nobody really wants it real cold, but the cold, it makes our job easier."

