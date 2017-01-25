Clay County sheriff searching for man who stole police cruiser

LAWSON, Mo. - The Clay County Sheriff's Department is searching for a man they say stole a police cruiser in Lawson, Missouri.

Patrick T. Smith, 33, is the man accused of stealing the cruiser. Officials say he may be armed.

The public is asked to call 911 if you see or know where 33 year old Patrick T Smith is. He may be armed. pic.twitter.com/ygQLn61I2G — Clay County Sheriff (@SheriffClayCo) January 25, 2017

The Clay County Sheriff's Department tweeted that Lawson Police tried to take Smith into custody on a felony warrant when he stole the car.

Lawson schools were not releasing students on buses but parents were allowed to pick up their children.

41 Action News will update this story as more information becomes available.

------

Follow 41 Action News on Twitter:

Follow @41ActionNews

Like 41 Action News on Facebook: