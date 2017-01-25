Clay County sheriff searching for man who stole police cruiser

41 Action News Staff
3:56 PM, Jan 25, 2017
LAWSON, Mo. - The Clay County Sheriff's Department is searching for a man they say stole a police cruiser in Lawson, Missouri.

Patrick T. Smith, 33, is the man accused of stealing the cruiser. Officials say he may be armed.

The Clay County Sheriff's Department tweeted that Lawson Police tried to take Smith into custody on a felony warrant when he stole the car. 

Lawson schools were not releasing students on buses but parents were allowed to pick up their children. 

