2 in custody after police chase ends in Johnson County

41 Action News Staff
2:19 PM, Dec 31, 2016
5:26 PM, Dec 31, 2016

The suspects allegedly rammed a patrol car and reached speeds of up to 100 miles per hour.

KSHB

Two people were arrested after ramming a patrol car and leading police on a high speed chase in Johnson County on Dec. 31.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Two people were arrested after ramming a patrol car and leading police on a high speed chase Saturday. 

Police say they tried to stop the suspects in Olathe, Kan. after they tried to steal something. The suspect allegedly rammed a Johnson County Sheriff Deputy's patrol car.

Authorities say the suspects reached speeds up to 100 miles per hour during the chase. They were eventually stopped by Kansas Highway Patrol on Eastbound I-435 near Mission Road. Police say they deployed stop sticks to slow down the vehicle.

Both suspects were then taken into custody. Their identities have not yet been released.

------

 

Follow 41 Action News on Twitter:

Like 41 Action News on Facebook:

 

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top