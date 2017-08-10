Jackson County Detention Center inmate charged with endangering corrections officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A Jackson County Detention Center inmate is now charged for allegedly throwing urine infected with hepatitis C on an officer.

Leo Dowthard IV is charged with endangering a corrections employee.

According to court documents, on January 16, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy was sent to the Jackson County Detention Center in reference to an assault. When the deputy arrived, a corrections officer said he had been assaulted by Dowthard.

The officer said while he was conducting his duties, he passed Dowthard’s cell door. When he did, Dowthard threw a cup of liquid on him. The liquid was later determined by the odor to be urine.

Witnesses said Dowthard has thrown urine and feces on other corrections officers, according to court documents.

Dowthard is listed in Jackson County Detention Center documents as having been diagnosed with Hepatitis C, according to court records.

Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. has issued a statement on the incident and following charges.

"I appreciate the Prosecutor's Office and Sheriff's Department for their work on this investigation. The serious nature of the charge sends a strong message to others that they will be held responsible for their actions. Myself and detention managers will continue to cooperate with law enforcement in our commitment to provide a healthy, stable environment at the Jackson County Detention Center.”

He also said he his priority is the safe and secure operation of the facility, and that inmate behavior such as this will not be tolerated.