Kansas City police search for man accused of beating 74-year-old girlfriend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Kansas City police are looking for a man accused of severely beating a woman he met online, and leaving her for dead.

Police are looking for Rodney Johnson. The Jackson County prosecutor charged the 52-year-old man with first degree domestic assault.

The attack happened in the victim's home in Kansas City on April 9, officials said.

According to court records, the victim had several broken ribs, bleeding on the brain, and had been strangled to the point of unconsciousness.

"Abuse in the senior community is more common than people recognize," said Mary Stafford with Safehome, a domestic violence shelter in the metro. "Last year here at SafeHome we served more than 450 individuals over the age of 65 who experienced a form of abuse. That's roughly five percent of the population we serve.

Family members believe Johnson had other victims and fear he'll harm others.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call Kansas City Police.