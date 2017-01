KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Police are investigating after a Kansas City firefighter caught thieves breaking into his Waldo home on surveillance video.

Ryan Koehler posted the video to his Facebook page asking for help identifying the thieves. No one was home at the time except for the dog, which was not harmed.

Koehler says they stole a TV and a few other items.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

