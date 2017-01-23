KC police search for missing 14-year-old girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Police are asking for the public's help finding 14-year-old Alicia Johnson.

Officials say she ran away from home earlier this month and no one has seen her since Jan. 9, 2017. She is believed to be with a black man named Mark who is between the ages of 30 and 40.

Authorities say they are concerned for her safety.

Alicia Johnson is 5'2" tall, weighs 125 pounds, has blond hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on her location, is encouraged to contact the Kansas City Missouri Police Department at 816-234-5111 or 911.

----

Follow 41 Action News on Twitter:

Follow @41ActionNews

Like 41 Action News on Facebook: