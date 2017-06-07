KCMO police search for vehicle in connection with homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Kansas City police are looking for a homicide victim’s missing vehicle.

At 12:55 p.m. on Thursday, officers were called to the 10500 block of E. 45th Place on a body. When officers arrived, they found a woman dead in a residence.

On Friday, police said the case is being investigated as a homicide. The victim has been identified as Ashley N. Geddes, 24, of Kansas City, Missouri.

Police are looking for Geddes’s car, which is missing. It’s described as a 2014 Silver Chrysler 200 with a Kansas license plate 616JEF.

If anyone has information on this homicide they are asked to call 911 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

