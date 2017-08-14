UPDATE: Armed man dies after being shot by KCPD officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - UPDATE 4 P.M. 8/6/2017: Police say the man shot by an officer during a disturbance call in Kansas City Sunday afternoon has died at the hospital.

He was identified as Dantae Franklin, 24, of Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City Police Spokesman Darin Snapp says officers were called to a disturbance between a man and a woman at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday near 34th and Prospect.

According to a release from KCPD, a woman approached the officers when they got to the scene and said the man assaulted her and she wanted to file charges. The man fled and dropped the gun while running. The men then allegedly picked up the gun and pointed it at officers. Both officers fired and hit the suspect, according to the release.

He was given aid at the scene and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The officers weren't injured and both were placed on routine administrative leave.

Police are working to process the scene near 34th and Prospect. The area will remain blocked off while officers investigate the scene.