Man shot, killed at Riverside apartments

41 Action News Staff
4:19 PM, Jan 3, 2017
54 mins ago
RIVERSIDE, Mo. - Riverside police say a man was shot and killed outside an apartment complex.

Authorities say he was pronounced dead at the scene. He was found at Northcrest Apartments. 

His identity has not yet been released. Police are trying to talk to witnesses at the scene but say none are cooperating so far.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call Riverside police or 816-474-8477.

