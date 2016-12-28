Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting near Thompson and Booth in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - One person is dead after a double shooting in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police were called to the 500 block of Booth shortly before 11 p.m. following reports of shots being fired.

When authorities arrived, they found a shooting victim in the street. The victim has been described as a black male in his 20s.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

A second male shooting victim was located a block away. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Around 10 minutes away from the shooting, another person was found in a car with gunshot injuries near 8th and Myrtle, but police have not confirmed this shooting was connected.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Dbl shooting just before 11pm Tues night near Thompson & Booth. One male victim found in the street pronounced dead, second victim critical pic.twitter.com/uuZ1p00TVr — Jason Gould (@OvernightPhotog) December 28, 2016

-------

Follow 41 Action News on Twitter:

Follow @41ActionNews

Like 41 Action News on Facebook: