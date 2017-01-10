Wild police chase from Independence to KCMO lands 2 people in custody

41 Action News Staff
5:14 AM, Jan 10, 2017
37 mins ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Two people were arrested early Tuesday morning following a police chase that stretched from Independence to KCMO.

According to authorities, the chase started in Independence on 40 Highway when a Dodge truck with two people inside were traveling up to 80 mph. 

The truck then drove onto the grass surrounding Arrowhead Stadium before heading to I-70. The chase finally ended at 17th and Oakland in KCMO after a train forced the truck off the road. 

According to officials, the Dodge truck also rammed a police cruiser during the chase. 

Two people were taken into custody around 3:30 a.m. There were no injuries reported. 

This story is developing. Stay with 41 Action News for the latest. 

