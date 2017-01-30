Police investigate homicide in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Independence police are investigating a homicide.

Police were called to the Hawthorne Place Apartments in the 600 block of N. Peck Ct. around 9 a.m. Monday.

A victim was found dead inside the apartments.

Police said a person of interest is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

