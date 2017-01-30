Police investigate homicide in Independence

Clear
Police are investigating a homicide in the 600 block of N. Peck Ct on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017.
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Independence police are investigating a homicide.
Police were called to the Hawthorne Place Apartments in the 600 block of N. Peck Ct. around 9 a.m. Monday.
A victim was found dead inside the apartments.
Police said a person of interest is in custody.
The investigation is ongoing.
