Police investigate homicide in Independence

2 hours ago

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Independence police are investigating a homicide. 

Police were called to the Hawthorne Place Apartments in the 600 block of N. Peck Ct. around 9 a.m. Monday.

A victim was found dead inside the apartments. 

Police said a person of interest is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

