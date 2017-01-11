Police investigating body found on trail behind KCK middle school

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Police are investigating a dead body found on a trail behind Coronado Middle School in Kansas City, Kansas.

A student at the school found the body around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the coroner is now reviewing the case for cause of death and to determine if there was foul play.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

