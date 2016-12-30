Police: Man breaks into house, cuts ex-wife and her 8-year-old son

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Authorities are looking for a man who police say attacked his ex-wife and her 8-year-old child in Kansas City, Missouri.

Officials were called to a house near Scarritt and Lawndale around 1:45 a.m. Friday.

According to police, the man broke into the home and began cutting his ex-wife. The woman's 8-year-old son then stepped in between his parents to protect his mother and received a minor injury.

The mother received lacerations to her hands and arms.

Both the mother and son were sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not located the suspect, but they do know who they're looking for.

If you know anything about this case, please call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

