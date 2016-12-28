George Russell, Missouri university system's ex-chief, dies

KANSAS CITY, Mo - KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- A man who was the longtime chancellor of the University of Missouri campus is Kansas City before serving as the four-campus university system's president has died.

The university announced Wednesday that George Russell was 95 when he died Tuesday at his home in a Kansas City retirement community. The cause of death was not released.

The World War II veteran who spent 20 years in the Navy served as Missouri-Kansas City's chancellor from 1977 to 1991, when he was appointed the University of Missouri system's president. He retired in 1996.

Services for Russell will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Langsford Funeral Home in Lee's Summit, Missouri. Military graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at the IOOF Cemetery in Charleston.