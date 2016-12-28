George Russell, Missouri university system's ex-chief, dies

Associated Press
3:59 PM, Dec 28, 2016

Dr. George Russell, longtime Chancellor of the University of Missouri-Kansas City and later president of the University of Missouri System, died Dec. 27 at the age of 95. (Photo: UMKC)

KANSAS CITY, Mo - KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- A man who was the longtime chancellor of the University of Missouri campus is Kansas City before serving as the four-campus university system's president has died.

   The university announced Wednesday that George Russell was 95 when he died Tuesday at his home in a Kansas City retirement community. The cause of death was not released.

   The World War II veteran who spent 20 years in the Navy served as Missouri-Kansas City's chancellor from 1977 to 1991, when he was appointed the University of Missouri system's president. He retired in 1996.

   Services for Russell will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Langsford Funeral Home in Lee's Summit, Missouri. Military graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at the IOOF Cemetery in Charleston.

