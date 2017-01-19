UMKC School of Dentistry offering free services to KC residents

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - If part of your new year’s resolution includes taking better care of your mouth, UMKC’s School of Dentistry is looking for you.

The school is looking for patients for the National Dental Boards Clinical Exam on March 25 - 28.

They are looking for patients who haven’t been to the dentist in a while, need small fillings, and need a deep cleaning.

Upper class students looking to get their dental license will perform the free services as part of their test.

People who are interested must go to a dental screening Saturday, January 28 from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. You can schedule an appointment by calling 913-608-4511.

Patients must qualify under all the following criteria:

Must be over 18 years old

Must be in good overall health

Must attend appointments

Currently not in braces

Do not have any dentures or need for dentures

Must have over 16 teeth with molar back teeth

Not currently receiving chemotherapy or radiation treatment

Must be available during the weekend of April 1 during the National Dental Boards Exam

