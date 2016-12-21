Lee Dickerson, 25

In the early hours of Dec. 14, Kansas City police were called to the area to meet Grandview police.
Grandview police said a shooting victim was found in their city, but they believed he had been shot in Kansas City, Missouri.
Grandview police said they received a call in Grandview on a suspicious person in the area of 119th and Newton hours earlier. When officers arrived, they found Dickerson with a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Grandview and Kansas City police found a crime scene in the area of 80th St. and James A. Reed. Based on evidence from crime scene investigators, Dickerson was shot in KC before being found in Grandview.