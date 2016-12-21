Lee Dickerson, 25

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Lee Dickerson was shot on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016 in the area of 80th Street and James A. Reed in Kansas City, Missouri.

In the early hours of Dec. 14, Kansas City police were called to the area to meet Grandview police.

Grandview police said a shooting victim was found in their city, but they believed he had been shot in Kansas City, Missouri.

Grandview police said they received a call in Grandview on a suspicious person in the area of 119th and Newton hours earlier. When officers arrived, they found Dickerson with a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Grandview and Kansas City police found a crime scene in the area of 80th St. and James A. Reed. Based on evidence from crime scene investigators, Dickerson was shot in KC before being found in Grandview.

Dickerson died of his injuries on Dec. 15, 2016.