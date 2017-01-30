Kansas City Public Library branches upgrading to faster system

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Public Library is in the process of closing each branch to update the checkout system.

Staff is working to install Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags on 800,000 items. RFID is a microchip system that lets patrons check out multiple books at once. It's faster and more long-lasting than barcodes.

Library staff say the RFID system will free librarians up to do other things, and spend less time scanning items. It also helps them keep a more organized log of what people check out the most.

Items placed on hold might take longer to come in, but e-books and other digital materials are still available.

Patrons don't have to change or update anything on their account.

The Plaza Branch also updated its public computers, expanded the teen section, and added a "reader's corner."

Here are the planned dates for branch closings. (Location closures are subject to change):

Irene H. Ruiz Branch, 2017 West Pennway St. - November 1 - 3

Sugar Creek, 102 South Sterling, Sugar Creek - January 11-12 (branch will not close)

Westport Branch, 118 Westport Rd. - January 17 – 19

Plaza Branch, 4801 Main St. - January 23 – 29

Waldo Branch, 201 East 75th St. - January 31 – February 4

Trails West, 11401 East 23rd St., Independence - February 7 - February 11

Lucile H. Bluford Branch, 3050 Prospect - February 14 – 16

North-East Branch, 6000 Wilson Rd. - February 21 – 24

