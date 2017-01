KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Just seeing the chaos through pictures and video is terrifying. Imagine being there.

Aliesha Rosales left KCI Friday morning and landed at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport around 12:20 p.m.

That's twenty minutes after a gunman opened fire.

"I'm assuming we passed right after it had happened, because the police were there real quick," Rosales said over the phone on Friday. "It wasn't just their normal, keep it moving, don't park here. You could tell something was really wrong."

Rosales was not in the terminal where the shooting happened, but witnessed the aftermath.

"I mean, it was crazy. They shut down the airport. Nothing going in and out," she said.

Investigators believe 26-year-old Esteban Santiago killed five people and hurt eight others.

They are still in the process of interviewing him and people who know him to try and understand motive.

