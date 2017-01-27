Lenexa family desperate to find missing husband, father

LENEXA, Kan. - No one has seen or heard from 53-year-old Randy Potter since January 17.

His family is desperate for any information.

“I just want somebody, anybody, that's seen anything, that heard anything, I mean, I don't know. People don't disappear like this,” said Potter’s wife, Carolina.

Carolina Potter believes her husband left their home in Lenexa early on January 17. He left in his company truck, in slippers and pajamas.

“I walked to the bathroom and his clothes were hanging there just like he would hang it any other night for the next day,” Carolina Potter explained, shocked at the situation.

His family said he doesn’t take medicine, is not ill and doesn’t have enemies.

Lenexa police are working the case. Detectives have tracked every known record on Randy Potter, but haven’t discovered anything.

Police have no evidence of danger or foul play.

Still, his family is trying to make sense of his sudden disappearance.

"He always told us when he went on camping trips, he would tell us when he went hiking,” said Nichole Potter, Randy’s daughter. “This just doesn't really add up.”

Randy Potter is about 6’ tall and 195 pounds. He’s believed to be in a 2014 white Dodge Ram 1500 with Kansas plates 959GXP.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lenexa Police Department. You can also send tips to an email address the family created: searchingforrandypotter@gmail.com.

