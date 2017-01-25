1 dead, 2 injured after single-car crash in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - One person was killed and two others were injured after a single-car crash in Kansas City, Missouri, Wednesday morning. 

Police were called to an overturned vehicle near Hillcrest and Oldham shortly after 4 a.m.  

According to officials, an SUV left the roadway, went down an embankment and hit several trees. 

Authorities confirm the backseat passenger was killed on impact. Officers say the other two people involved in the accident suffered critical and serious injuries. 

Police have closed off the intersection in order to complete the investigation. 

Records show there was a fatal crash at the same intersection back in December of 2016. 

This story is developing. Stay with 41 Action News for the latest. 

