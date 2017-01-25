1 dead, 2 injured after single-car crash in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - One person was killed and two others were injured after a single-car crash in Kansas City, Missouri, Wednesday morning.

Police were called to an overturned vehicle near Hillcrest and Oldham shortly after 4 a.m.

According to officials, an SUV left the roadway, went down an embankment and hit several trees.

Authorities confirm the backseat passenger was killed on impact. Officers say the other two people involved in the accident suffered critical and serious injuries.

Police say SUV left roadway, no brakes, flipped, went down the embankment and hit several trees. Passenger in back seat died.@41actionnews pic.twitter.com/7dUDScGWfy — Richard Sharp (@RichardKSHB) January 25, 2017

Police have closed off the intersection in order to complete the investigation.

Records show there was a fatal crash at the same intersection back in December of 2016.

