A Lee's Summit teen stopped by police in Florida found comfort as he grieves over his dad's death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A traffic stop in Sarasota, Fla. is a treasured moment for a Lee's Summit teenage boy. 16-year-old Keagan Hurt recently lost his father, who was a veteran motorcycle cop with the Lee's Summit Police Department. Rob Hurt died last November when he suddenly stopped breathing when he was sleeping.

Keagan performed CPR and tried to revive his dad.

Janelle Hurt, Rob's widow, said her husband would have wanted his organs to help other people.

"He was kind and loving and an amazing father and husband," Janelle said holding back her tears.

Keagan and one of his brothers went to Sarasota to visit relatives. During his visit on New Year's Eve, a group of 5 motorcycle police stopped his car and performed a salute--surrounding his car and circling it several times. It was a tribute to their fellow fallen police officer in another state and a show of support to Keagan and his entire family. The tribute has been watched on Facebook by more than 68,000 people.

"When they say blue family, they really mean it," said Janelle.

Janelle talked with her son on the phone after the salute. She said he told her that he was tearful when it was happening and it was hard to hear the motorcycle again but he still called it awesome.

The Hurt family needs help with medical expenses. If you would like to help you can donate online through this GoFundMe page.There's also a fund at the Lee's Summit Police Department called, Answering the Call. You can make a donation by mail or in person at the Lee's Summit Police Department. The address is 10 NE Tudor Rd., Lee's Summit, MO, 64086. Address your letters to Officer Ron Doumitt, Answering the Call.

