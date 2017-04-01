Bank of the West robbed in Liberty

LIBERTY, Mo. - The FBI says a Bank of the West branch in Liberty was robbed Saturday morning.

Police say a white man, between the ages of 55 and 60, entered the bank at about 10:35 a.m. at 850 South 291 in Liberty. He allegedly handed the clerk a demand note but no weapon was shown.

No injuries were reported and the man fled on foot.

The FBI says the man is approximately 5'-6" or 5'-7" tall, weighing approximately 145 pounds. He was wearing a dark-colored baseball cap, a dark windbreaker, blue jeans and beige boots. He had shoulder length blonde hair.

He fled westbound on 291 with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact police or the CrimeStoppers hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

------

Follow 41 Action News on Twitter:

Follow @41ActionNews

Like 41 Action News on Facebook: