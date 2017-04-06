Blue Springs High School teacher accused of kissing a student

A Blue Springs High School teacher is without a job amid reports that he kissed a student.
When 41 Action News went to his house, he said, "no comment."
41 Action News obtained a police report that says a student told administrators she walked into the teacher's classroom on January 23 and saw the teacher and student, only identified as "B," standing close, face-to-face. The witness said it looked like they were kissing. The witness said B's mouth looked red and irritated.
The incident reportedly happened after school.
According to the report, the witness confronted the teacher later, to which his response was, "I know what me and B did was wrong."
The report goes on to say that B had told the witness earlier in the year that she was in love with the teacher.
As of this week, that teacher is no longer employed at the school. The district would not comment on why.
There are no charges because the Division of Family Services didn't find enough evidence.
The incident is listed as a "suspicious circumstance" in the report.