Body found in southeast KCMO

41 Action News Staff
4:03 PM, Jan 21, 2017
25 mins ago
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A body was found around 11 a.m. near the area of 67th and Wild Cat Hollow Dr. Saturday.

Police say the decomposed body appeared to be a white male and was found in a creek bed near the bridge. 

The cause of death is unknown at this time and an autopsy is expected to be performed Sunday.

No further details are immediately available. 

----

 

Follow 41 Action News on Twitter:

Like 41 Action News on Facebook:

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top