Body found in southeast KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A body was found around 11 a.m. near the area of 67th and Wild Cat Hollow Dr. Saturday.

Police say the decomposed body appeared to be a white male and was found in a creek bed near the bridge.

The cause of death is unknown at this time and an autopsy is expected to be performed Sunday.

No further details are immediately available.

----

Follow 41 Action News on Twitter:

Follow @41ActionNews

Like 41 Action News on Facebook: