Body found in southeast KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A body was found around 11 a.m. near the area of 67th and Wild Cat Hollow Dr. Saturday.
Police say the decomposed body appeared to be a white male and was found in a creek bed near the bridge.
The cause of death is unknown at this time and an autopsy is expected to be performed Sunday.
No further details are immediately available.
