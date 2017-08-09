Body of fallen Officer Gary Michael escorted back to Clinton

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The body of fallen Clinton Officer Gary Michael is home.

Michael was killed in the line of duty on Sunday.

On Wednesday morning, officers showed their support by traveling alongside Michael for more than 70 miles from the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office to Clinton.

Clinton police said they expected between 50 and 60 officers from multiple agencies to assist the escort. About 20 of those were from KCPD.

The processional traveled down 71 Highway from Riverside to Clinton.

First responders lined every bridge from downtown KC to the city's limit. Those we caught up with said it was all to pay their respects.

"We would like to extend our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Officer Michael. This comes from the fire department and police department, who understand and who have lived and been through such tragedies," explained Charles Kirchner, battalion chief in the Kansas City Fire Department.

Michael was just 37 years old when he was killed in the line of duty on Sunday after a traffic stop turned deadly.

Even those who did not know Michael said it hits close to home.

"We've been through and suffered these losses. It hits and it hits hard. When we see someone go through the same thing that we have been through," explained Kirchner.

There is a candlelight vigil planned for Wednesday at 8 p.m. outside of the Henry County Courthouse.