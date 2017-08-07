Family remembers Clinton, Missouri officer Gary Michael

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 62°
The brother of fallen officer Gary Michael Jr. says he wishes he had more time with his brother, but that the quality of the time they did have has given him comfort on such a difficult day. Michael was shot and killed by alleged suspect Ian McCarthy during a traffic stop late Sunday night.
Officer Gary Michael, 37, died from a gunshot wound after a traffic stop turned violent on August 6, 2017 near the intersection of East Green Street and North 2nd Street (MO Highway 13) in Clinton, Missouri. Read more: http://m.kshb.com/2fmCy1c
CLINTON, Mo. - 41 Action News spoke with Officer Gary Michael's brother, Chris.
Previous coverage: Manhunt underway, Clinton police officer killed in traffic stop shooting
In the interview, Chris said, "we've got a lot of memories, even though we've had tremendous amount of tears today."
Michael was in his first year on the Clinton Police Department. He was a parent and a husband.
In the video player below, hear what he had to say about this brother's death.
In the video player below, hear what he had to say about this brother's death.