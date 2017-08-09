Toddler reportedly shoots, kills himself in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - UPDATE 1:40 P.M. 8/9/2017: Kansas City police say the toddler who shot and killed himself was 2-year-old Jedon Edmond. He would have been three years old next month.

Police were called to the 9600 block of Lydia at 1:13 Sunday morning in regards to a shooting involving a child.

Officers discovered the child suffering a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The boy's father, mother and one younger sibling was home at the time of the shooting and called police.

Thomas Kimble, who lives nearby, says this incident is a reminder about the importance of gun safety.

"This is what happens when you don't lock your gun up," Kimble said. "I know everyone's heart is going out to this family because they lost a kid. It's senseless."

An investigation is underway.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.